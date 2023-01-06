DALLAS (KDAF) — Beans, beans, they’re good for your heart, the more you eat the more you… well, you know the rest, but one thing’s for sure beans are delicious and Texas has some of the best bean dishes in the country.

Whether you’re a baked beans lover or refried beans or even green beans there are excellent bean dishes for everyone. All this bean talk is important on Friday, January 6 as it is National Bean Day!

“So the formation of National Bean Day has more to do with scientific development than how good bean recipes taste. But don’t let that deter you from enjoying eating beans on this holiday,” National Today said.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for baked beans and pinto beans around the Big D, so without further ado, here are your bean spots:

Lockhart Smokehouse – Bishop Arts District

Terry Black’s Barbecue – Deep Ellum

Blu’s Barbeque & BBQ Catering – North Dallas

Pecan Lodge – Deep Ellum

Hutchins BBQ

Dylan’s Barbeque Saloon

Bubba’s Cooks Country

The Slow Bone

Norma’s Cafe – Lake Highlands

Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe

El Vecino – Lakewood

Burnt Bbq & Tacos

E Bar Tex-Mex – East Dallas

Avila’s Mexican Restaurant – Oak Lawn

La Hacienda Ranch – North Dallas