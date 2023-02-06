DALLAS (KDAF) — With the new year setting in, Valentine’s Day is coming up quicker than you may realize and it’s always a good time to take your significant other to an amazing steakhouse and there’s truly no better city than Dallas when it comes to steak.

With the city of Dallas comes a plethora of steakhouses to choose from, so how are you supposed to choose? We, of course, have your back on the best steakhouses in Dallas for your date night or even just a fancy dinner for two friends to bond over.

A report from Gayot found the best steak dinners in DFW that will bring flavor and excellently cooked steaks.

“From old-fashioned meat joints sporting red leather booths to modern chophouses that serve globally-inspired fare, these steakhouses that have made the cut all have one thing in common: great steak,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the top 10 steak dinners in Dallas-Fort Worth:

Al Biernat’s Bob’s Steak & Chop House The Capital Grille Chamberlain’s Steak & Chop House Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House Knife Morton’s The Steakhouse Nick & Sam’s Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Silver Fox