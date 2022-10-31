DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love sandwiches? Enough to call yourself a sandwich lover? If so, Texas may not be the best place for you to settle down.

A new report commissioned by Lawn Love ranked 200 of the largest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst for sandwich lovers.

Officials looked at metrics including the number of high-quality sandwich shops and award-winning sandwiches. They also used Google search information to gauge residents’ sandwich cravings.

So, why not Texas? Well, that’s because six Texas cities ranked in the list of the 10 worst sandwich cities in the nation, including three North Texas cities: Mesquite (2nd worst), Carrollton (8th worst), and Irving (10th worst).

Other Texas cities on the list include Pasadena, Midland, and Killeen.

For the full report, visit Lawn Love.