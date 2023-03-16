DALLAS (KDAF) — You don’t know what to eat? Dallas is always full of restaurants filled with culture that can satisfy anyone’s hunger.

OpenTable, a reservation booking service, collected the top 17 restaurants that define Dallas dining. And the number 18 is the local drive-thru, for those nights when you don’t feel like getting dressed up for dinner!

You can find food from steak, burgers, sushi, tacos you name it, check out the list below.

The Top restaurants defining Dallas

Cana Rosso ( Deep Ellum) Jose( Park Cities) The Mansion Restaurant at Rose Mansion on Turtle Creek ( Uptown) Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill ( North Dallas) Reata( Forth Worth) Al Biernat’s (Oak Lawn) Shinsei (Park Cities Uchi( Arts District) Fearing’s ( Uptown) Town Hearth (Design District) Monarch (Downtown) Pangea Restaurant and Bar ( Garland) Mersro (Multiple Locations) Goldee’s Barbecue ( Kennedale) Roots Southern Table ( Farmer’s Branch) Knox Bistro ( Knox-Henderson) Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse (Park Cities)