DALLAS(KDAF)—The chance of severe weather isn’t completely gone but has decreased for Friday and Saturday. If storm chances increase in the afternoon, the storm is expected to bring large hail, damaging winds, and rain.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A dryline will invade the region on Friday. Although a strong cap will be in place, the humid air ahead of the dryline will be very unstable. If storms are able to develop this afternoon, they would quickly intensify and become severe, with damaging winds and large hail both possible. Storms will also be possible on Saturday mainly east of I-35 as a cold front moves through North Texas.

On Sunday, the morning will start off with temperatures in the 40s and then increase through the day. The sky will be sunny and the breeze will be cool.

NWS Fort Worth said, “In the wake of Saturday’s cold front, noticeably cooler and drier air will settle into the region. Many locations will start Sunday in the 40s. Despite abundant sunshine, afternoon temperatures will be below normal with breezy northwest winds.

Next week, Monday will be clear skies, while Tuesday will possibly have rain.

NWS Fort Worth, “After a dry day on Monday, rain chances will return Tuesday, then persist much of the week”.