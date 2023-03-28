DALLAS(KDAF)— There’s no rain in the forecast today, but the temperatures are low, so you might need your jacket. Temperatures will be in the 60s with a strong wind and then drop to the 40s and 50s tonight. You can expect thunderstorms and rain later this week.

“Rain chances have diminished and it is now breezy and cooler across North and Central Texas behind this morning’s cold front. Highs will generally be in the 60s after a cool and blustery start. Strong north winds around 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will be possible through the afternoon before wind speeds diminish in the late afternoon to early evening. There are low chances for additional showers across Central Texas and western North Texas tonight. Lows in the 40s to near 50 degrees forecast tonight,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Later this week, around Thursday, you’ll need your umbrellas. Storms could hit Thursday and Friday. Some parts of North Texas may even get severe weather. On Thursday, there’s still a chance of storms, but it’s more likely to happen on Friday.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Rain chances will increase late this week as the next storm system sweeps through the region. There is a slight chance of storms on Thursday, with better storm chances arriving on Friday. On Friday, the best chances for storms will be along and north of I-20 late morning through early afternoon, then east of I-35 later in the afternoon through Friday evening. A few storms may be severe, particularly on Friday. Be sure to check back for updates as we will continue to gather more specifics in the coming days”.