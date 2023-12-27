The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Lilac Tattoo Studio, with locations in both Dallas and Fort Worth, offers an inclusive space for those wanting to get tattooed or pierced.

According to their website, the studio strives “to provide the most comfortable, safe, fun and amazing environment at all times…It’s very important for us to know that every client is being treated professionally, and that everybody feels comfortable receiving any type of service. We service all walks of life, whomever you identify as, as long as you walk out of Lilac feeling more grand than you did when you walked in, we did our mission.”

The all-female staff provide tattoos and piercings. The studio itself is chic and modern, boasting neon signs, floral walls, unique wallpaper and décor, in an altogether Instagrammable place. The Dallas studio is on Belmont Ave, while the Fort Worth location is on Basswood Boulevard.

If you’re thinking of getting some fresh ink, consider stopping by Lilac Tattoo Studio!