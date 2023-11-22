The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know there’s a video game museum in Frisco?

The National Video Game Museum is “dedicated to preserving and showcasing the history and culture of video games,” according to the website.

“As gamers, we all demanded it: A place where we can learn about the videogame industry’s rich history, where it’s heading next, and how we can all be a part of it. A place where we can meet and expand our vast community of creative and competitive minds. A place that exudes fun in a permanent home where on any given day we can play the games of yesterday, today and tomorrow,” the website said.

Credit: National Video Game Museum

The museum features interactive exhibits like giant pong, the head-to-head wall, and even a 1980s bedroom, meticulously decorated to capture the essence of gaming culture during the decade. Explore the vibrant colors, retro décor, and authentic memorabilia.

Other cool exhibits include the evolution of consoles, virtual reality, the rise of computers, and a vintage arcade.