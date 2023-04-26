DALLAS(KDAF)—Rain is coming down heavily this morning and will continue through the day. The cold front put temperatures in the 50s but will increase in the afternoon. Severe storms are expected to start this afternoon into tonight.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Strong to severe storms are expected this afternoon into tonight. Very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will all be possible. Make sure you stay weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings!

North Texas can expect warmer temperatures on Thursday once the storms have moved. The temperatures increase are not staying for a long time. We are expecting temperatures to drop again Friday. There is also another severe storm that will bring large hail and a cold front.

NWS Fort Worth said, “For your extended outlook, we’ll warm up again through Friday behind a cold front on Wednesday. However, the warmer weather will be brief, as another strong cold front is expected to arrive Friday and will bring additional chances for showers and storms. There could be a threat of severe weather mainly west of I-35 and south of US-287. Large hail and isolated damaging wind gusts are the main threats. Cooler weather is expected behind the front on Saturday, with another warm-up expected as we head into the late weekend and early next week.