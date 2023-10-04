The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to shake it off! The Dallas Girl Gang is hosting a free Taylor Swift block party on October 13.

The experience will include:

Female Founded market with 20+ vendors in West Village

Friendship bracelet station

T-Swift themed pop ups and photo activations

Custom Taylor themed lattes + drinks

West Village Scavenger Hunt

An Eras Tour Outfit contest

The event will take place from 5 to 9 P.M. where fans can check out the market, make friendship bracelets, grab some food and drinks, and snap photos with Taylor-themed pop ups and activations, followed by a mix and mingle from 9 to 10 P.M.

There’s an additional Eras Tour movie screening at 6 P.M. but be sure to purchase a movie ticket here if you’re attending the movie.