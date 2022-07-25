DALLAS (KDAF) — Summertime is here, the sun is shining and the kids are back at home for summer break.

If you’re looking for a way to keep the kiddos entertained this summer, Fair Park has you covered with the Children’s Aquarium Dallas at Fair Park.

And what better excuse to head to the aquarium than to see its new Giant Pacific Octopus. Officials with the aquarium posted on Instagram, “Our newest resident would like to SEA you! We’ll be celebrating the arrival of our Giant Pacific Octopus this weekend and all next week. Come over to learn all about this fascinating animal. Open daily 9 am to 5 pm.”

This reopened aquarium features new interactive and hands-on exhibits, special events and family activities.