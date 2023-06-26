DALLAS(KDAF) — One of Deep Ellum’s eclectic bars has a lot to offer.

Ruins cocktail bar always has something shaking in one of Dallas’ historic districts. If you’re looking for something new and want to be where the fun will be this summer check out these June and July events.

From a cocktail competition to live music, you definitely don’t want to miss out.

The Shakeup | June 26 | 7:00 P.M.

A cocktail competition to highlight the talented female bartenders of Dallas. Learn more

Classified Comedy Showcase | June 29 | 7:00 P.M.

Hosted in the Limbo Room, this event will have secret Stand Up Headliners.

RnB Basement Party | June 29 | 10:30 P.M.

RnB Basement Party returns to Limbo Room in Ruins Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX.