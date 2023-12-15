The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Vibe Artisan Markets, a two-day indoor event featuring over 100 artisans, a DJ, tin type photography and complimentary cocktails, is coming to Dallas this weekend.

The market will take place in the Fashion Industry Gallery and is free to attend.

Peruse local artisan stalls, enjoy the music, and sip on complimentary drinks as you finish up your holiday shopping list.

“Vibe Artisan Markets is structured as large-scale and art-centric event style markets including DJs, culinary treats, art galleries, lounges and adult beverages alongside a large array of the finest artisans and makers,” the website said. “Our events are always free, always friendly to children, and most times dog friendly.”

Vibe Artisan Markets will be in Dallas on Dec. 16 and 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information on their website.