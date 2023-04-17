DALLAS(KDAF)— North Texas has clear skis this morning with a cool breeze. There’s a chance of rain on Tuesday, but no severe weather warnings.

NWS Fort Worth said “Another nice day is expected today with temperatures in the upper 70 and breezy south winds. Moisture will be slow to return, so humidity will generally remain low today. Clouds are expected to arrive on Tuesday with low rain chances across the southern half of the region”.

We can expect some rain throughout the week but nothing too heavy. There are also certain parts of North Texas that will be under fire warnings this week.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Low rain chances will persist through the upcoming weekend, but significant rainfall is not anticipated. Elevated fire weather concerns will be possible west of Highway 281. Cooler weather will arrive in time for the weekend”.