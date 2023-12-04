DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you buy a Texas Lottery ticket in Garland? You may want to check the numbers to see if you’re the winner of the $25,000 Cash Five prize!
The winning numbers were 6 – 8 – 13 – 26 – 33, drawn on Dec. 1.
The winning Texas Lottery ticket was sold at Express Way on Broadway Boulevard in Garland.
A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Garland!#TexasLottery #Texas pic.twitter.com/OgFCc2UAgH— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) December 2, 2023
The Texas Lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”