DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you buy a Texas Lottery ticket in Garland? You may want to check the numbers to see if you’re the winner of the $25,000 Cash Five prize!

The winning numbers were 6 – 8 – 13 – 26 – 33, drawn on Dec. 1.

The winning Texas Lottery ticket was sold at Express Way on Broadway Boulevard in Garland.

The Texas Lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”