DALLAS(KDAF)-There’s going to be low humidity, southerly winds, and very dry all week, causing a fire weather threat. This morning, temperatures were in the mid-70s to low 80s. In order to prevent fires, you should not throw cigarettes on the ground or park in the grass, according to NWS Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A critical fire weather threat will continue through most of this week with low humidity, unseasonably strong southerly winds, and very dry vegetation. Avoid any activity that could spark a wildfire as new fires could ignite and spread rapidly”.

There is an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory for North Texas until 8 pm. Temperatures will be in the 100’s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are now in effect for the shaded areas through 8 pm Tuesday. Temperatures of at least 105 degrees and/or heat index values up to 112 degrees are expected in the warning area. Within the Heat Advisory, high temperatures near 102-104 and/or heat index values up to 109 are expected. Stay cool out there, and protect yourself and your loved ones from the heat”!

There is a chance of storms today in certain parts of North Texas. NWS Fort Worth did not report a chance of severe weather.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Isolated showers and storms are possible today across North Texas near a stalled front. Most areas will remain dry, and rain chances are only 10-20%. Otherwise, hot conditions continue with high temperatures ranging from the mid-90s up to 108”.

You can expect scorching hot temperatures this week that will increase the fire threat. There is also an elevated threat of grass fires.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Very hot weather will continue this week with daily temperatures or heat index near 105 to 112+ degrees. The threat of grass fires will increase this week with the return of breezy winds, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. A critical fire threat will exist for most of the area, with an elevated threat for grass fires across far eastern North and Central Texas”.