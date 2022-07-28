DALLAS (KDAF) — Nope, that smell isn’t you. Something Rotten has come to Frisco! (Get it?)

All jokes aside, if you are wanting a fun night out in Frisco, Theatre Frisco is now performing Something Rotten, a ‘crowd-pleasing musical farce [that] takes place in the 1590s.’

The theatre will be performing this musical at Frisco Discovery Center from July 29 to Aug. 14. Here are the following dates and times you can catch a performance:

July 29, 30 | Aug. 5, 6, 12, 13 — 8 p.m.

July 31 | Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14 — 2:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy Theatre Frisco.

Synopsis: Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting all at once, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical and hilarity ensues.

Ticket prices ranged from $25 to $30. To get your tickets, click here.