DALLAS (KDAF) — Theatre Arlington is making a ‘heavenly’ comeback with its first full production in two years.

The theater is excited to announce that after a $3.5 million renovation, it will be re-opening on the corner of West and Main streets in Arlington and putting on a production on Sister Act, beginning March 25.

“Sister Act is a perfect production to open our wonderful new space,” Executive Producer Steven D. Morris said in a news release. “The show is so much fun and its theme of creating a family for yourself is what we do with our Theatre Arlington family.”

Patrons will experience this new production from the comfort of the theater’s new beautiful, roomier new seats in the middle of a fresh, modern space with state-of-the-art lights and sound.

To get your tickets, click here.