DALLAS (KDAF) — As technology advances so does the way we look at how we live our daily lives. This includes our health and how we stay in shape. Lumin Fitness Smart Fitness Studio in Irving, TX is utilizing these latest advancements.

“At Lumin Fitness, we’ve created a groundbreaking brick-and-mortar fitness solution that utilizes cutting-edge technology to bring together the best of group fitness and personal training. Our smart movement ecosystem is powered by artificial intelligence, large-scale digital displays, motion tracking and object detection to transport members to another world with every workout and provide them with unprecedented levels of personalization, gamification and community,” Lumin’s website read.

Right now, the studio is offering an introductory discount for 7 days you can have unlimited access for $25.

