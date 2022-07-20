DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallasites, you will have the chance to see the world’s largest coconut this weekend.

Coconut water beverage brand Vita Coco will unveil the World’s Biggest Coconut in Dallas to celebrate the launch of its newest product Vita Coco Coconut Juice. The roadside experience will be located in the Bishop Arts District, located at 707 N. Zang Boulevard 75208 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 22-24.

Aside from the coconut, there will also be local food vendors, outdoor games and refreshments courtesy Vita Coco. Officials say Vita Coco Coconut Juice is a ‘delicious blend of coconut water packed with electrolytes, nutrients, and a burst of tropical flavor.’