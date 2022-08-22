GRAPEVINE, Tx (KDAF) — Parents, if you have ever experienced the pain of stepping on a LEGO brick barefooted, we feel your pain. That is a pain like no other.

Luckily, there is a LEGO experience to keep the kiddos satisfied away from the home. It’s called LEGOLAND Discovery Center and it’s right here in North Texas.

Located in the Grapevine Mills Mall, this LEGO experience is the ultimate indoor LEGO playground, with tons of experiences to keep the kiddos entertained for the whole day, including:

Miniland: a jaw-dropping, interactive Dallas/Fort Worth cityscape created with more than 1 million LEGO bricks

LEGO 4D Cinema: enjoy exciting LEGO movies with epic effects like wind, rain and even snow

Kingdom Quest: hop aboard a family-sized chariot and zap trolls and sneaky skeletons to rescue the princess

There are tons of attractions to enjoy. For a full list of the attractions, click here. WATCH the video player above for a full overview of all the fun to be had.