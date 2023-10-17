The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Celebrate National Pasta Day by dining at one of the best pasta restaurants in Dallas, according to these Yelp reviewers.

Kenny’s Italian Kitchen

Kenny’s Italian Kitchen offers a cozy & comfortable atmosphere reminiscent of the Northeast’s Little Italy. From Lasagna to Baked Ziti or Veal Parmigiana to Chicken Marsala, there’s something for everyone — including gluten free options.

5100 Belt Line Road, Suite 764

Addison, TX 75254

il Bracco

il Bracco is an upscale Italian restaurant serving refreshing takes on classic Italians dishes, featuring homemade pastas and breads, as well as fresh fish and proteins butchered in-house daily.

8416 Preston Center

Dallas, TX 75225

Italia Express

Italia Express is a relaxed, counter-serve café offering pizza, pasta and other Italian eats. With pastas like the 3-pasta combo, pasta primavera, or shrimp fra diavlo, this eatery can please even the pickiest tastebuds.

111 Continental Avenue #300

Dallas, TX 75207

Taverna

Taverna is a warm and inviting neighborhood restaurant that offers a truly Italian experience without having to travel far. The chefs strive to create the perfect menu using seasonal ingredients for their entrees, including simple comforts like pasta and risotto to pan seared sea bass.

3312 Knox Street

Dallas, TX 75205

Barsotti’s

Barsotti’s, Formerly Carbone’s, is a neighborhood Italian-American restaurant derived from Italian immigrants. The restaurant transforms traditional Italian dishes to create new, vibrant meals like linguine shrimp scampi or baked eggplant parm.

4208 Oak Lawn

Dallas, TX 75219

Ciao! by Civello’s

Ciao! by Civello’s doesn’t just create typical, standard ravioli — the Italian grocery store has pioneered a unique concept in stuffed pasta since 1989.

1317 N Peak Street

Dallas, TX 75204

Sister Restaurant

Sister serves serve loosely Italian-inspired neighborhood fare, wood-fired meats and fish, daily house made pasta, and lightly Mediterranean inspired cuisine.

2808 Greenville Avenue

Dallas, TX 75206

Enoteca Italia

Enoteca Italia offers traditional dining with a contemporary Italian experience for the family and kids, or a sunroom and bar date night.

3102 Oak Lawn Suite #116

Dallas, TX 75219

Partenope Ristorante

Partenope serves pasta, appetizers, salads, and true Neapolitan-style pizza. If you’re gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian, don’t worry — they’ve got you covered.

Eataly

Eataly includes authentic Italian staples from three different restaurants — La Pizza & La Pasta, Terra and Il Pastaio di Eataly, where you can enjoy fresh, housemade pasta prepared daily from scratch.