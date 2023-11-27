The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — In the famous words of Singer Mariah Carey, “ITS TIMMMMEEEEEEE!”

The Christmas season is officially here, meaning Christmas music is trending at an all-time high.

Research conducted by comparison site CasinosSweeps.com examined which songs are the top Christmas songs people listen to by analyzing Google search data from the top 100 most popular Christmas songs.

“There’s always a lot of conversation around when is the right time to start playing Christmas songs and what songs to play, whether it’s in retail shops, at work or home. So, it’s interesting to see what songs states are searching for to get into the Christmas spirit,” a spokesperson for CasinosSweeps.com commented.

The top five favorite Christmas songs in the US are:

All I Want for Christmas is You: The average monthly searches in the US for the Mariah Carey song is 150,337, which is 216% more searches than ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’, which landed in fifth place on the list. ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ appeared as the number-one listening song in every state in the US. ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ was first released by Mariah Carey in 1994 from her fourth studio album and first holiday album ‘Merry Christmas’. The New York Post estimated that Mariah makes a profit of $3 million every year from the song. Somewhere only we know: The second most searched-for Christmas song in the US is being Googled 77,785 times a month on average. The song was initially sung by alternative rock band Keane and turned into a Christmas song by Lily Allen in 2014. Silent Night: America’s third most favourite Christmas song is ‘Silent Night’, which is being searched for 71,875 a month on average. The song is the third favourite in 10 different states. Bing Crosby’s version of the song is the most popular and has sold over 30 million copies since its release in 1935. It is the third highest-selling single of all time. Other recent popular song versions include Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé and Justin Bieber. Jingle Bells: US residents are searching for Jingle Bells 66,882 times a month on average. ‘Jingle Bells’ has had many popular covers ranging from Bing Crosby and the Andrew Sisters, Frank Sinatra to Gwen Stefani. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree: The fifth most popular song in the US is ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’, which is searched for 47,641 times a month on average. Brenda Lee originally recorded ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ when she was just 13 years old in 1958.

In Texas, the top three songs are All I Want for Christmas is You, Silent Night and Somewhere Only We Know.