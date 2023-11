The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Tipsy Elf, a holiday themed pop-up bar, is returning to Dallas for the fourth year in a row!

The Tipsy Elf includes four bars, five karaoke suites, and themed drinks including a peppermint martini, the Grinch’s elixir, and abuelita’s hot coco.

The pop-up is on N Bishop Ave and is open until Dec. 23.