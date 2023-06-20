DALLAS (KDAF) — THE HEATWAVE IS HERE!

As much as we love the Summer just like the next person, there’s no denying that we are trying to stay inside on those days when it will just be too DARN HOT.

We have compiled a list of places for when those days of being in the heat are just too much!

Go Ape | Plano

Are you someone who lives for the thrill? You will love this indoor park for adults and kids, featuring harnessed jumps of fun and axe-throwing adventures!

Bone Daddy’s | Dallas

This Dallas BBQ spot has some awesome deals rolling out! That will definitely keep you inside:

Happy Hour Drink Specials Include: $6 House Margarita $5 22 oz Domestic Beer $5 Calls (jack, crown, etc)



The Island Spot | Dallas

Aye, Mon! This spot is all about good vibes and island tings! Check out these deals surely comes complete with AC.

Happy Hour: Mon–Fri 4-7 p.m. Happy Hour Drink Specials Include: $3 Domestic Beer $6 Rum Punch $7 Calls (Jack, Crown, etc) $8 Specialty Drinks



Dallas Comedy Club | Downtown Dallas

Nothing is more fun than laughing in a building with AC and good laughs! Check out the Dallas Comedy Club and what they have cooking!

Perot Museum | Downtown Dallas

Have you been to Thursdays on Tap at the Perot Museum? You’re missing out. Experience full access to the museum INDOORS while outdoors will have food trucks and outdoor games. Its a win-win situation.

Angelika Film Center | Mockingbird Station

For all my hipsters that don’t like to sweat in the Summer heat, try Angelika films. They show everything here from black-and-white films, to classics and even Studio Ghibli!

iCompete | Dallas

Feel like you’re outside playing a game of your favorite sport with these sports simulators offered at iComplete!