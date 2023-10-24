The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Rangers are headed to the World Series for the first time in 12 years, after besting the Houston Astros in a tense 7-game American League Championship Series.

The ALCS concluded on Monday night in Houston with the Rangers whopping the Astros 11-4 and securing their ticket to the World Series. Adolis García, affectionately nicknamed “El Bombi” and known for his on-field flair, made history with a record-setting 15 RBIs in the postseason series, earning him the Most Valuable Player Award.

The Rangers have been to the World Series twice, in back-to-back appearances in 2010 and 2011, but have never won the coveted title. The 2011 Series is a painful memory that most Rangers fans would rather forget — they were one strike away from winning the championship, but ended up losing to the St. Louis Cardinals.

But maybe the third time’s the charm.

The Rangers’ opponent in the World Series has yet to be determined, as the National League Championship Series will end Tuesday night with game 7 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Game 1 of the 2023 World Series will be on Friday, October 27, at Globe Life Field in Arlington.