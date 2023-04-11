DALLAS(KDAF)—It was so sweet, it could make a grown man cry pineapple juice!

The produce company, Dole, has heard the people’s cry to make their pineapple sweeter, now releasing their Dole Golden Selection that’s going to excite your taste buds.

Dole Director of Corporate Communications William Goldfield, said “While all Dole pineapples are tender, sweet and packed with nutrients, healthy enzymes, and Vitamins B6 and C, these new Golden Selection Pineapples glow and taste just a little brighter.”

Dole’s Pinapples will be released in Dallas and all over the US starting this month.

You can find Dole products in your biggest retail store like Walmart, or Target.