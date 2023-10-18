The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — For the sixth consecutive year, The Statler will host Thanksgiving for Your Service, a tribute to our nation’s heroes presented by Centurion American Development Group and Operation Forever Free.

On Thanksgiving Day, all active first responders, retired veterans, medical professionals and their immediate families are invited to enjoy a complimentary Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This country has done so much for me that I am proud to support Operation Forever Free and give back to those who have served our country and our community so valiantly,” said Centurion American CEO Mehrdad Moayedi.

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner buffet with all the trimmings will be served in The Statler’s restaurant, Scout, with football playing on the big screen. The menu includes:

Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy

Apricot Ginger Glazed Ham

Green Bean Casserole

Whipped Mashed Potatoes

Candied Sweet Potatoes with Caramelized Pecans and Marshmallows

Cornbread Stuffing

Green Salad

Fresh Baked Dinner Rolls and Butter

Assorted Fresh Baked Holiday Pies

Reservations for Thanksgiving for Your Service are requested in advance, and complimentary valet will be provided. Make your reservation here.