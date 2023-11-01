The above video is a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Rose Table is a popular blog and YouTube channel created by Katherine Rose Watson. Thanks in part to Watson’s popular Disney Dinners series, the brand has a following of over 300,000 fans across social media and has had over 35,000,000 views.

Watson has announced her new Fairytale Collection. The collection features seven designs in the collection: Happily Ever After, You’re Never Too Old for Fairytales, Believe in Magic, Livin’ that Fairytale Life, Make Your Own Magic, Fairytale Vibes, and The Rose Table’s signature crown, all with whimsical details like roses, castles and magic wands.

The Rose Table Collection

“I’ve been working on this collection for months and dreaming about it for years,” says Rose Table founder Katie-Rose Watson. “There are price points for every budget and inclusive sizing – up to a 5XL on some shirts! – for as many items as possible. I’m so excited to share this magical collection with everyone just in time for holiday shopping!”

Each design is available on a variety of products including hoodies, tank tops, t-shirts, jackets, pillows, coffee cups, pint glasses, wine tumblers, water bottles, beach towels, tote bags, and more.

The full collection can be purchased here as well as directly on The Rose Table’s Instagram.