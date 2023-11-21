DALLAS (KDAF) — Legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones have announced a tour in support of their new album, Hackney Diamonds.

Hackney Diamonds is the 26th studio album from the band and their first album of original material in over 18 years.

The tour starts on April 28, 2024 in Houston at the NRG Stadium.

Get pre-sale access to tickets by signing up here. You must enter before 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and you will receive your pre-sale access code and ticket link by 10 a.m. PT on Nov. 28. Pre-sale tickets will be live on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. local time until Nov. 30 at 10 p.m. local time.

The Rolling Stones have been around since 1962 and are one of the best-selling music acts of all time, with an estimated 200 million record sales.