Credit: Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival

DALLAS (KDAF) — This year’s Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival will take place on May 6th in Downtown Tyler. It will bring together some of the best BBQ and music in the state!

With a lineup of top-tier musicians and pitmasters, the festival draws crowds from all over Texas and beyond.

The festival has something to offer everyone, whether you are an avid BBQ fan, a live music enthusiast, or just seeking a fun and adventurous weekend escape.

The Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival first kicked off in 2013, and since then, it has grown to become one of the most highly anticipated events in the state.

The lineup is as follows:

Charley Crockett

Shane Smith And the Saints

William Clark Green

Charlie Robison

Mike and the Moonpies

Kaitlin Butts

With over twenty BBQ joints, a wide variety of BBQ dishes will be served at the festival, like brisket, ribs, pulled pork, sausages, and more. There are classic sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and potato salad, as well as unique dishes like Frito pie.

Featuring some of Texas’ best BBQ and southern cuisine, the Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival is a food and music lover’s paradise.

Buy tickets here.