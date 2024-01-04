The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A unique ramen place has opened in Carrollton and it’s definitely making its rounds on social media.

The Ramyun Library is a unique new concept that is perfect for fans of instant ramen! The restaurant offers a plethora of different ramen as well as different spices and toppings to go with your ramen masterpiece!

They are closed on Tuesdays but are open every other day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Do want to feel overwhelmed looking at all the ramen when you get there?

You can check their full list of all the ramen, ingredients and sides on their website! You can also find more updates on their social media.