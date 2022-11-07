DALLAS (KDAF) — HGTV darlings and nationally famous home improvement twins The Property Brothers will be at Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony next week.

Brotherly duo Drew and Jonathan Scott of the show The Property Brothers hosting a free event at 6 p.m. and a VIP meet and greet at Nebraska Furniture Mart on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The VIP Meet and Greet will be at 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $50 and include:

Meet the Scott Brothers!

Professional photo with Drew & Jonathan

Exclusive swag bag

Proceeds benefit Habitat For Humanity

