DALLAS (KDAF) — Summertime is officially here and so is a new ice cream flavor from Blue Bell Creameries, Strawberry Lemonade.

They’re calling it ‘the official ice cream of summer.’ This name strawberry ice cream features swirls of refreshing lemonade sherbet with lemonade flakes.

Photo courtesy Blue Bell

“Ice cream is the perfect summer dessert, and we are excited to kick off the season with our new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream,” Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell, said in a new release on Blue Bell’s website. “We wanted this flavor to be light and refreshing, just like drinking a strawberry lemonade. The texture of the lemonade sherbet combines perfectly with the strawberry ice cream. And, for an extra burst of flavor we added lemon flakes in the sherbet. We know Strawberry Lemonade will be the flavor of the summer.”

Officials say this flavor is available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Fruity ice cream, not your thing? No worries! Blue Bell has also released a new Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload flavor. It contains what Blue Bell describes as a smooth milk chocolate ice cream loaded up with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

Courtesy: Blue Bell

Read more on that here.