DALLAS (KDAF) — The Oak Cliff Film Festival is here! With 66 films listed to screen at the festival, you have a ton of great movies to watch, including many local films, a new A24 Film and an immersive audio experience.
The official schedule for the festival is from Thursday, June 23, to Sunday, June 26. The festival will be located at the Texas Theatre, Wild Detectives and Kessler Theatre.
Tickets are $12 each. Click here to buy a ticket!
Here are a list of all the films being shown at the festival:
- #BlackatSMU
- 2nd Chance
- 32 Sounds
- After Blue
- Anaconda
- Birds
- The Blood of the Dinosaurs
- Broken Hearts
- Butterfly in the Sky
- Child Runaways
- Chop & Steele
- Death Valley
- Deerwoods Deathtrap
- Dress A Cow
- Elvis of Laos
- Everybody Goes to the Hospital
- Executrix
- The Expanding Horizon
- Game Point
- Girl Picture
- Gods of Mexico
- Guts
- I Love My Dad
- Ikebana
- Jethica
- Jim’s Tips
- Linoleum
- Lost Highway
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Meat Friend
- Meet Me in the Bathroom
- Mija
- More Than I Remember
- Moshari
- Motorcyclist’s Happiness Won’t Fit Into His Suit
- Otra Vida: A Celebration of the Immigrant
- Peacocking
- The Pez Outlaw
- Phase II
- Polycephaly in D
- Property is Theft lol
- Resurrection
- Sacred Landscapes: The Arroyo Seco
- Sallad
- The Secret of NIMH
- Sirens
- Spaz
- Spin Me Round
- Stranger than Rotterdam with Sara Driver
- Telos or Bust
- Three Headed Beast
- Three Minutes – A Lengthening
- Three Tidy Tigers Tied a Tie Tighter
- Tuesday Afternoon
- Valentine
- Vanishing Fog
- Warm Blood
- Where Are We Headed?
