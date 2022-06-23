DALLAS (KDAF) — The Oak Cliff Film Festival is here! With 66 films listed to screen at the festival, you have a ton of great movies to watch, including many local films, a new A24 Film and an immersive audio experience.

The official schedule for the festival is from Thursday, June 23, to Sunday, June 26. The festival will be located at the Texas Theatre, Wild Detectives and Kessler Theatre.

Tickets are $12 each. Click here to buy a ticket!

Here are a list of all the films being shown at the festival:

#BlackatSMU

2nd Chance

32 Sounds

After Blue

Anaconda

Birds

The Blood of the Dinosaurs

Broken Hearts

Butterfly in the Sky

Child Runaways

Chop & Steele

Death Valley

Deerwoods Deathtrap

Dress A Cow

Elvis of Laos

Everybody Goes to the Hospital

Executrix

The Expanding Horizon

Game Point

Girl Picture

Gods of Mexico

Guts

I Love My Dad

Ikebana

Jethica

Jim’s Tips

Linoleum

Lost Highway

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Meat Friend

Meet Me in the Bathroom

Mija

More Than I Remember

Moshari

Motorcyclist’s Happiness Won’t Fit Into His Suit

Otra Vida: A Celebration of the Immigrant

Peacocking

The Pez Outlaw

Phase II

Polycephaly in D

Property is Theft lol

Resurrection

Sacred Landscapes: The Arroyo Seco

Sallad

The Secret of NIMH

Sirens

Spaz

Spin Me Round

Stranger than Rotterdam with Sara Driver

Telos or Bust

Three Headed Beast

Three Minutes – A Lengthening

Three Tidy Tigers Tied a Tie Tighter

Tuesday Afternoon

Valentine

Vanishing Fog

Warm Blood

Where Are We Headed?

