DALLAS (KDAF) — The Lunch Pail Series is a new, online series where CW33 Digital introduces you to different places for lunch around the DFW area. We find our next stop at a place that definitely knows how to relax and have fun!

Plomo Quesadilla Bar is fairly new to the Knox-Hendersen area, yet has already started making a name for itself. Located on McMillan Avenue, Plomo is known for its casual fun atmosphere and variety of specialty quesadillas, owner Omar Kasim wanted to create a fun and inviting atmosphere for all.

“We take really simple items that you would see in your everyday pantry and elevate them,” Kassim continued. ” Everything that we do here at Plomo is made from scratch. We incorporate very simple items like Chorizo mac and cheese, Doritos, Ruffles and incorporate them in to our scratch kitchen environment. So that allows us to be able to provide really robust flavors that are unique and eclectic, in a very simple, beautiful quesadilla.

The Food

When it comes to the food, the menu itself has 14 quesadilla combinations. A customer favorite is The Esco Bar featured in the segment, it features sirloin steak, elote, pickled onion and avocado slices.

Quesadillas aren’t complete without sauces! Plomo offers six different sauces: Chipotle, Spicy Mango, Buffalo-Ranch, Plomo Picante and/ or Sour Cream. Dietary options are also allowed as well, including gluten free tortillas and vegan cheese.

Pro Tip: We recommend to always, “make it dirty”! The term is used to order fried cheese on the outside of your quesadilla! Plomo also has the option for you to make your queso dirty as well, with added chipotle and chorizo.

The Location

At 28-years-old Kasim is the owner of three locations nationwide. Two of the locations are in his old stomping ground in Fayetteville, Arkansas. This new location near Henderson Avenue in Dallas has been open since June. Plomo Quesadillas is located at 1802 McMillan Ave. From our northwest Dallas station to the establishment it can take between 14 to 19 minutes depending on lunch-hour traffic.

The location also is unique in terms of its operational hours. Monday through Wednesday, 11 am to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The Pail Budget

When it comes to how much a meal would cost, we are looking at a range of $7 to $15 per person, depending on the type of meal you choose to order. And when you look at the fresh quality ingredients and portions, it’s a steal in our book! This spot it’s perfect for a casual lunch with coworkers or friends, or even a casual dinner.

Overall

We definitely recommend Plomo Quesadilla Bar! Whether it be for casual lunch pick-up or a night out on the town, definitely add Plomo to your list of choices. What should we try next?