DALLAS (KDAF) — The Lunch Pail Series is an online show where CW33 Digital introduces you to different places for lunch around the DFW area.

California-inspired Pizzana, is located at 3219 Knox St. The spot opened up last year in November. Co-founders, Candace and Charles Nelson came up with the idea to open Pizzana after going to a pizza party at actor Chris O’Donnell’s house.

“It’s actually a really fun California story. Charles and Candace were at a house party in Los Angeles California and chef Danielli was cooking up his delicious treats and they just fell in love with his unique flavors and his style. They were like, ‘Hey let’s start up a company together’,” said Nicole Ruiz, Assistant General Manager. The rest was history!

The Food

Even though the holidays are right around the corner, TLPS still found time to check out a little place on Knox Street called Pizzana.

From antipasti to pizza, the flavors that surround this Italian spot are endless. CW33 got the chance to sit down with Ruiz as she explained the process of how they make their fresh pizza.

“We use a high-heat oven to create a crisp underbite for your curst. So you can pick it up and eat it as opposed to eating it with a fork and knife as you would see in Naples, Italy,” said Ruiz.

The Location

This was a short distance from CW Studios. We were 15 minutes away from this location, which was right in the middle of lunch rush hour. Pizzana is located at 3219 Knox St. in the Knox- Henderson neighborhood.

The Pail Budget

Pizzana is a pizza place that sells pizza by the pie. The restaurant also has other options as well, like salads and pasta. You’re looking at $18 to $30 per person.

Overall

Pizzana is perfect for lunch and even better for leftovers! From the atmosphere, friendly faces and delicious food, this will be your next favorite lunch spot! Extended hours to 11 p.m. make it also perfect for the weekend. Keep updated on this cool spot on their Instagram and website.

Enjoy Pizzana as we look for more places for you to explore for lunchtime.