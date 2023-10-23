DALLAS (KDAF) — The Lunch Pail Series is a new, online series where CW33 Digital introduces you to different places for lunch around the DFW area. Our first stop: The Finch.

The Finch is known for its quality, fresh ingredients and seafood. It’s all about providing excellent quality service while giving an ambiance perfect for any day of the week.

“We wanted to take flavors from all over the world and incorporate them into our menu, to give people a very approachable innovative menu to choose from,” said Milkshake Concepts Senior Culinary Director, Rodman Shields, who was able to sit with us to explain the ins and outs of the restaurant and the menu.

Shields created the menu at The Finch and explained that he wanted to have something on there for everyone, keeping it casual with an elevated feel.

“Our menu has something for everyone. And then with our set up and decor, I think it’s a place you can do a great casual business lunch, to an anniversary, to a birthday. Whatever kind of event. We are there for you!” He said.

The Food

When it comes to the menu there truly is something on there for everyone. Our favorite appetizer was definitely the blue crab dip and the amazing 44 Farms Smash Burger! We also got the chance to try the Salmon & Jewel Beets Salad, which was definitely a hit as well.

The Location

The Finch currently has two locations. One in Downtown Dallas on E. Mockingbird and the other in Grand Prairie. Milk Shake Concepts is also planning to open another location in Nashville. Overall from our station, it’s a 10 to 14-minute drive to their East Mockingbird location, definitely not bad!

The Pail Budget

When it comes to how much a meal would be, we’re looking at $15 to $50 per person, depending on your meal. Which isn’t bad for a meal with an important client or going out with coworkers or friends! Budget and food-wise, there’s something for everyone.

Overall

To their globally inspired dishes, two locations and spacious seating and ambiance you definitely have to put The Finch on your list of places to try for lunch! What should we try next?