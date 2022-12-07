FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Tony-award winning musical The Lion King is coming to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth this upcoming January.

Officials with Bass Performance Hall say the production will run in Fort Worth from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23.

The hall also announced a sensory-friendly performance of The Lion King. Officials say this performance will be on Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. This show will be open to the public, but they officials say that customary theater rules will be relaxed. Audience members can stand, move, talk and make noises as needed.

There will also be additional accommodations for this performance, such as:

ASL Interpreters

Assisted listening devices

Booster seats

Sensory support encouraged and available

Designated quiet spaces and play areas

Open Caption available via GalaPro

Audio Descriptive Services

You can buy your tickets by clicking here.