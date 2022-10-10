PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The Plano House of Comedy will be hosting the largest comedy festival in North Texas from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16.

This festival will feature more than 30 shows with more than 140 comedy acts of stand-up, improv, sketch, magic, hypnosis, and more. There will also be a comedy brunch, roast battle, live podcasts, workshops, and a free family-friendly show.

Some of the headliners for this festival include:

Mike E. Winfield

Jackie Kashian

Matthew Broussard

Angelia Walker

Justin Foster

Dean Lewis

The Comedy Arena

Truth in Comedy

Slick LED Show

Flip Orley

Linda Stogner

And More!

For more information, click here.