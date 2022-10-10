PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The Plano House of Comedy will be hosting the largest comedy festival in North Texas from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16.
This festival will feature more than 30 shows with more than 140 comedy acts of stand-up, improv, sketch, magic, hypnosis, and more. There will also be a comedy brunch, roast battle, live podcasts, workshops, and a free family-friendly show.
Some of the headliners for this festival include:
- Mike E. Winfield
- Jackie Kashian
- Matthew Broussard
- Angelia Walker
- Justin Foster
- Dean Lewis
- The Comedy Arena
- Truth in Comedy
- Slick LED Show
- Flip Orley
- Linda Stogner
- And More!
For more information, click here.