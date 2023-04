DALLAS(KDAF)—Barbecue is a crowded game here in Texas, but this BBQ restaurant is playing hard!

Yet, the brain behind Dallas-based Chili’s, Larry Lavine, is taking stab at the barbecue game – and aims to smoke out the competition.

Inside DFW Landon’s recommendation: Brisket, ribs, key lime pie + banana cream pie (yes, both)!

Lavine said “We are providing a premium quality meat, dessert, and drink experience unlike anywhere else in town.

Check out Landon’s full experience as the player above.