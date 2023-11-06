The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Let the celebration of history continue for the Texas Rangers!

Highland Mint, is known for selling sports memorabilia, cards, and coins, made for baseball, football and other professional sports leagues. The private mint has officially announced its Texas Rangers World Series Collection.

HighlandMint

The Rangers collection includes a Texas Rangers signature trophy framed work, as well as decorated coins and certificates of authenticity. This unique signature collectible is a limited edition of only 5000 and is officially licensed by MLB and MLBPA, according to Highland Mint.

Definitely, a cool way to commemorate the MLB World Series and Rangers with officially licensed collectibles and memorabilia. View the collection, here.