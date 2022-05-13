DALLAS (KDAF) — We got the heat, we got the heat, we got the heat… yeah we got the heat! If you can’t tell, it’s going to be another hot weekend in North Texas.

NWS Fort Worth says, “No relief from the heat is in sight throughout North and Central Texas as temperatures stay in the 90s to around 100 degrees. Heat index values will be a few degrees above actual temperatures.”

So, North Texas, make sure you and your loved ones stay safe if you plan on spending an extended amount of time outdoors. Stay hydrated and seek shade often.

NWS FORT WORTH