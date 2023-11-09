DALLAS (KDAF) — The journey of healing is one that starts for many people by themselves. However, Simon Souvannarath wanted to create a space for people who didn’t want to take that journey alone.

Souvannarath has made a name for himself in the makeup and hair scene in Dallas. However, he has always been a strong advocate for holistic wellness and mental health.

With The Healing Project, he has created a space for many young adults to start their journey of healing and discovering what that may look like for each individual. Through diversity, mindful meditation and community outreach, Souvannarath and his organization have been able to change lives around the DFW area.

At a very young age growing up in a small town in Oklahoma, Souvannarath was very big on belonging, diversity and developing his own healing journey. Which eventually was where his journey started. As an Asian-American in a smaller community, he often faced his own injustices. “At an early age, the injustice, the inequality stood out to me and being a Libra, I’m all about harmony, peace, justice and fairness. And so that stuck out to me,” he said.

The Healing Project was started in 2019, with just the thought of wanting to create a safe space for those who are in need of a place to be themselves and grow through mental and holistic wellness. The group ranges in age and diversity each person with their own story. “I think our age group is like, it’s perfect. It’s like 20 to 40s. And so as a result, it shows in my community and it shows in my age groups the wisdom each person brings to the table. And so that’s why I really wanted to focus on us. Because we need some healing, you know, we’re not going to be able to save everybody, but just to know that we’re here means more to me to offer that.”

When it comes to The Healing Project, Souvannarath expressed the importance of the overall mission of the organization. “The mission is definitely geared towards mental health. I want people to know that we are here for support, love, community and that they’re not alone. We want to advocate for mental health awareness. Make people aware of things that they didn’t know were available. Making it easy to combat mental health. Through storytelling, yoga, wellness, and other ways to work on mind, body and spirit. For many due to their upbringing things like this were never talked about, especially when you bring up cultural background.”

Souvannarath says that he hopes in the next five years the organization will be able to expand its goals of mental health awareness and community outreach. “My hope in the next five years is to find a space that we can just have our own. A multi-purpose facility. I even probably want to put my salon in there. That way we can reach out to like shelters, women’s shelters, and then bring them there. And it can be a multi-purpose facility where we do their headshots, where we get them back in the workforce, where we get you know, get them glammed up for their headshots and hair shampoo and just pamper them. And then also have that same space be able to be a yoga space as well. As well as a space for canned food drives.”

There are a lot of big things happening in the following months, including their partnership with Soul Reborn, another non-profit. The goal will be to help bring joy to selected families in the community during the holidays.

Souvannarath says he realizes he won’t be able to change the whole world, but he hopes that by being able to help those around him and vice versa, it could inspire one person to continue in their journey. “I’m so grateful that we’re here, just doing our part. I know, we can’t save the world and this is something I just learned. When I was naive, starting The Healing Project, I was like, ‘We’re gonna save everybody!’ ‘We’re gonna save the world!’ How naive was I? Because my gosh, it’s impossible. But what I learned was that you just do your part. Even if you inspire one person. That’s major. You know, even ourselves, even if we just work on the best version of ourselves. You know and offer love… that’s the biggest thing.”

