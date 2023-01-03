DALLAS (KDAF) — The Harlem Globe Trotters are coming back to North Texas this February. This entertaining basketball experience is a perfect night of fun for the entire family.

The Globe Trotters will go on a World Tour in 2023, traveling across the globe, including North Texas with two back-to-back performances in Dallas and Fort Worth in mid-February. Here are the dates and locations for each performance.

Dallas – February 11 at American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m.

February 11 at American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. Fort Worth – February 12 at Dickies Arena at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for both events with prices beginning as low as $23 and ranging up to more than $170.

