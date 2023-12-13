The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) —The Grinch is making his way to the green parts of Dallas! Meet him at the VIP Grinch Market on Dec. 17.

The market will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the Art Park Trinity Grove! The park is said to transform into a winter wonderland filled with free activities, a festive atmosphere and more.

“Explore stalls filled with local vendors offering unique gifts and holiday treats. Indulge your taste buds with delicious food and refreshing drinks as you groove to the rhythm of lively music,” the event page reads.

This is a family-friendly event open to the public, with tickets available exclusively on AllEvents. All you have to do is visit the website search for the event and secure your spot in the holiday extravaganza.