DALLAS (KDAF) — The Gilmore Girls are taking over Grandscape!

If you’re a fan of the hit TV show, stop by Grandscape on Nov. 5 to step inside Stars Hollow.

“Do you like coffee with your oxygen, books, burgers and more coffee? Join your fellow Gilmore Girls fans as we transform Grandscape into Stars Hollow at our second annual Gilmore Girls Takeover on November 5 from 6 to 8 P.M,” the website said.

Take your pic in front of the ‘Thousand Yellow Daisies’ flower wall

Grab a coffee and burger at Luke’s Diner

Shop around ‘Stars Hollow’ at our pop-up Stars Hollow vendor market from 6 to 9:00 P.M.

Take our Gilmore Girls personality quiz

Bid on a picnic basket to eat on the lawn during the watch party

The event will be take place at the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage & Lawn and is free to attend.