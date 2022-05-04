DALLAS (KDAF) — “The force is strong with this one.”

SPCA of Texas is one of the many North Texas institutions getting in on the fun of Star Wars Day, May 4, and they are using this day to promote animal fosters.

The Dallas shelter shared an adorable photo on Twitter of one of its dogs, Louisa, dressed like the beloved character Obi-Wan Kenobi, with his signature blue lightsaber and Jedi robes.

Photo courtesy SPCA of Texas via Twitter

The tweet said “Happy Star Wars Day from Louisa! May the Fourth be with You! The force is great with those who foster, if you are interested in fostering, please click the link for more information.”

If you would like to foster, click here.