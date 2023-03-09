DALLAS (KDAF) — The residents of Frisco are clucking with excitement!

Chicken Salad Chick announced its newest location in Frisco; it will be at 4331 Main Street in the Park West shopping center. The newest location will be the 10th for the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the 26th for Texas.

Chicken Salad Chick Frisco will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, March 14.

In honor of their grand opening, they’re offering these deals at Chicken Salad Chick Frisco on Tuesday, March 14 and beyond, according to Chicken Salad spokesperson, Anna Lake:

Tuesday, March 14 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, March 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.** Thursday, March 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tumbler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tumbler.** Friday, March 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board.** Saturday, March 18 – Buy 2 Quick Chicks and receive 1 free Quick Chick all day long.**

Chicken Salad Chick in Frisco will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

How to get Chicken Salad for a year:

You are asked to remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be provided.

You will enter a code in the Craving Credits app once they purchase “The Chick” or anything else of greater value.

Following Grand Opening Day, guests will receive one free ‘Large Quick Chick’ via your app.