DALLAS (KDAF) — Playwright, storyteller, lyricist; the fascinating life of Dianne Tucker began in Marshall, Texas on April 3, 1951. She was the third child born to Azrie and Allean Tucker.

Dianne loved entertaining from the jump. Who else would spend their Saturday mornings recruiting nonunion neighborhood kids to perform her original songs and dances? In the early ’60s, the Tucker family packed up and left the piney woods of East Texas and headed West to Fort Worth.

In 1966, Azrie & Allean opened Tucker’s diner, right smack dab in the middle of the riverside neighborhood in Fort Worth. She and various members of the Tucker family would wait tables and serve customers while blues legends performed on stage like the Texas Tornado himself, U.P. Wilson.

Dianne went on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNT and SMU. She then worked in human resources at various corporations in Dallas. On Dec. 16, 1976, at a Rockwell International company Christmas party, Dianne decided to dance with Roland Young. Well, that must have been quite a dance, because they got married in March of 1980.

Her love of the arts never went away. In the 1990’s Dianne and her husband, along with Dianne’s brother Larry Tucker formed Dallas Drama Company, a small nonprofit performing company where Dianne’s original work was produced such as Kat Kross, Shoes and When Effie Burke Passed.

The Tucker siblings always talked about opening a blues club just like their parents did in Fort Worth back in the ’60s. Fast forward 40 years later, Dianne, her husband Roland along with brother Larry and his wife Wanda brought the blues back home. Tucker’s Blues opened on Commerce Street in 2009.

Celebrating local blues acts, the timing was right to be in Deep Ellum. After facing unending challenges, Tucker’s closed its doors in 2013. April of last year friends, family and performers from Dallas Drama Company and Tucker’s Blues got together to celebrate Dianne’s 70th birthday

Sadly, we lost Dianne on New Year's day after her battle with cancer. A celebration of life service was held in her honor to show how much she was appreciated and loved.




























